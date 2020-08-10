8 time MLA Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju dies in Visakhapatnam, CM Jagan expresses condolence

Vizianagaram: Veteran politician, 8 time MLA, Penmatsa Sambasiva Raju is no more. He breathed his last in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.Raju started his political carers as Samithi President in 1958 and became MLA from Gajapathinagaram as independent in 1968 and in 1972 he won unanimously from Congress.

Later he shifted to Sativada constituency , which is now Nellimarla and continuously won as MLA for six times. He was the minister for transport and civil supplies between 1989-94 in congress regime. He used to maintain good relation with all the chief ministers like YS Rajasekhar Reddi, Chenna Reddy, Nedurumilli Janarthan Reddy, Kotla Vijaya bhaskara Reddy and even with Anjayya, Damodaram Sanjeevayya.

He is un tainted politician till the end of his life. Sambasivaraju is the political guru of senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana and many more MLAs like Veera bhadra swamy , B.Appala Narasayya , B.Appala Naidu. He can be said as guardian of YSR Congress Party in the early years of the party. He was the first person who stood with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after his exit from Congress party. He toured hundreds of villages and strengthened.

CM Jagan expressed deep grief over the death of YSR Congress party senior leader and former minister Penumatsa Sambhasiva Raju. Jagan said Penumatsa Sambha Sivaraju was a leader who had been in the public service for more than five decades and was a flawless leader who understood the values ​​and credibility in politics. He said his death was a huge loss to the state, along with Vizianagaram district. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the family members of Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju.