8 trauma care centres proposed in West Godavari district

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Muthyala Raju has directed the officials of medical and health department to send proposals for setting up of trauma care centres at eight identified places in the district to provide emergency care to the victims of road accidents.

Presiding over district road safety committee meeting held at Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Collector said the officials should make on the spot assessment on how fast they can shift the victims of road accidents to the hospitals in the nearby areas. At present, trauma care centre is located at district headquarters hospital only, he said.

He reviewed most dangerous places on highways, identification of black spots, increasing the number of toll booths at Kalaparru toll plaza, identification of potholes in panchayat, municipal and R&B roads, removal of flexes and hoardings eclipsing R&B sign boards, erection of speed limit boards and other things at the meeting.

The Collector directed the R&B officials to take steps to avoid accidents occurring due to parking of trucks along road abutting FCI godown at Chodimella. He asked the officials to issue notices and take action against those who are keeping flexes and hoardings eclipsing the signboards. He also directed the officials to educate auto associations against allowing passengers more than seating limit in the autos.

The Collector informed that the police department had identified 10 black spots as most dangerous out of total of 120 spots identified in the district. The concerned officials should initiate action to prevent accidents at these spots, he added.

DTC V Siri Anand, RTO K Sridhar, additional SP AV Subbaraju, Panchayat Raj SE G Chandra Bhaskara Reddy, R&B SE MV Nirmala, NH-16 Rajahmundry Division PD Surendranadh, APSRTC RM A Veeraiah Chowdhary, DSP Dr O Dilip Kiran and others were present.