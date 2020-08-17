8,012 new Corona cases reported in Andhra Pradesh 

Amaravati: The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh touched 2.89 lakh on Sunday as 8,012 fresh cases were added while the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark.

With 88 fresh casualties, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650, according to the latest bulletin.

It said 10,117 patients had recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours. The State now has 85,945 active coronavirus cases after 2.01 lakh patients had recovered so far.

The infection positivity rate continued to shoot up and has now reached 10.13 per cent after 28.60 lakh tests were done.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Godavari 893 and East Godavari 875.

East Godavari crossed the 40,000 mark in the overall number of cases, the top in the State.

Krishna district, which was once the number two from the top in the State, now slid to the second position from the bottom in the Covid-19 table, aggregating 12,344 total cases.

The active cases in the district remained at 3,391 after 263 were added in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the State.

More than 8,727 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

"It has seen its peak but is now sliding. We are conducting 4,000 to 5,000 tests per day and coming out with the results quickly. This is helping us identify the patients and extended required treatment.

Thus, we are able to reduce the infection," Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz pointed out. He said facilities in hospitals have also been improved and better medicare was being provided to the coronavirus victims.