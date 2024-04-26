OU comes alive with vibrant celebration of Taksh festival

Hyderabad : Osmania University marked its 107th anniversary on April 24 with a lively series of events spanning three days, known as 'Osmania Taksh 2024'. With the theme "Connect and Reconnect to Grow," the celebrations attracted a significant turnout of students, faculty, and alumni, all coming together to honour this significant milestone in the university's history.

On April 25, each department hosted an "Open House Day," featuring various programmes. The Philosophy Department presented "The Taosophy Path of Knowledge," while the Department of Marathi curated a book exhibition. Additionally, the Journalism Department organised "Taksh Ink and Pixels" as part of the day's events.



The English Department hosted a captivating event titled "Beyond the Bard: Shakespeare’s Timelessness," dedicated to celebrating the enduring relevance of Shakespeare's works.



Numerous engaging literary-themed games were organised, transforming the English Department classrooms into vibrant spaces adorned with posters showcasing movies adapted from Shakespeare's plays.



Students from different colleges, such as St Francis and Nizam College, engaged in trivia sessions, testing their understanding of the writer's life, while intriguing facts about Shakespeare were interwoven throughout the event.



The event provided a dynamic platform for students and enthusiasts alike to celebrate the enduring legacy of Shakespeare, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for his contributions to literature and culture.



Students of MA English enthralled the audience with a contemporary adaptation of one of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet plays, bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tale through their performance.



The Open House Day highlighted the diverse talents and interests within each department, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among participants.

Overall, Osmania Taksh 2024 provided a dynamic platform for celebration, reflection, and learning, reinforcing the importance of education and cultural exchange in shaping the future of the university and its community.