Lemon vendor Mallamma files nomination

Narasaraopet: Nimmakayala Mallamma filed her nomination on Thursday to contest in the elections as an independent candidate in Gurazala Assembly...

Narasaraopet: Nimmakayala Mallamma filed her nomination on Thursday to contest in the elections as an independent candidate in Gurazala Assembly constituency on the lines of Barrel Akka in Telangana State Assembly elections. She hails from Nagulavaram village of Macherla mandal.

She shifted to Gurazala of Palnadu district and started selling lemons for livelihood. Though her surname is Gangavarapu Mallamma, due to her profession of selling lemons people call her Nimmakayala Mallamma.

She studied newspapers, books and got awareness about politics. She expressed confidence that SC, ST, BCs will extend their support and vote in her favour.

