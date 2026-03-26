83 projects displayed at Genesis 2.0

Tadepalligudem: Prof Dr NV Ramana Rao, In-charge Director of National Institute of Technology AP, said meaningful innovations emerge when students refine their ideas.

He was speaking at Genesis 2.0, a student project and startup expo organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering on Wednesday.

Addressing the event online, Prof Ramana Rao said the future rests with the youth and urged students to focus on developing ideas that contribute to society. He noted that innovation should become part of students’ thinking and help shape their growth. Head of the department Dr Sri Phanikrishna Karri presided. Dr Kiran Kumar Challa of Argonne National Laboratory said creativity is key to building startups and encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship. Dean of Planning and Development Dr V Sandeep said such programmes help bring out hidden talent. Event coordinator Prof Dr Tejavathu Ramesh said Genesis 2.0 provides a platform for young minds to explore research and innovation. Prizes were awarded to the top three projects. Faculty members Dr Peddapati Shankar, Dr Kiran Theeparthi and Dr Allamshetty Srikanth served as judges.

A total of 83 projects were displayed by students from NIT AP and several engineering colleges across AP and Telangana.