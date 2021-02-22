85% polling in Guntur division

Guntur: Except for sporadic incidents at some places, the fourth phase elections conducted to elect 239 sarpanches and 2,573 ward members passed off peacefully in Guntur revenue division on Sunday with 84.92 per cent polling.

There are 266 gram panchayats in Guntur division of which 27 sarpanches were unanimously elected. The district administration conducted polling to elect 239 sarpanches. Similarly, there are 2,810 wards, out of which 237 ward members were elected unanimously.

The district administration conducted polling to elect 2,573 ward members. Youth, women, old age persons actively participated in the elections and exercised their franchise. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita exercised her franchise at a polling centre at Phirangipuram in Guntur revenue division. Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy cast their votes at polling centre at Pedakakani.

Police officials made elaborate security arrangements at the polling stations.

So far, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. Police constables and home guards helped the physically challenged and elders to exercise their franchise.

Guntur urban SP RNAmmi Reddy shifted a disabled persons to his residence from a polling centre at Mutluru village under Vatticherakuru mandal of Guntur district. He went into polling centre and examined the polling process and reviewed the security at the polling booth.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni went to a polling centre at Velpur village under Achampet mandal and examined the polling process. He gave suggestions to the police personnel on security duty.

Polling agents of candidates supported by the TDP and YSRCP clashed at a polling booth at Mutluru village under Vatticherakuru mandal and they sustained bleeding injuries and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Similarly, polling agents of YSRCP and YSRCP rebel candidate sustained bleeding injuries when the clashed at a polling centre in Mutluru village. Meanwhile, one person attempted suicide. However, police officials prevented it. Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy rushed to spot and brought situation under control and assured justice to the victim.