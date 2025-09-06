87 teachers honoured on Teachers Day

Rajamahendravaram: The district school education department grandly celebrated Teachers’ Day at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Friday. A total of 87 teachers, including headmasters, school assistants, and special grade teachers, were honoured with Best Teacher Awards.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, and District Collector P Prasanthi were the chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Durgesh urged teachers to perform their duties with greater commitment for the betterment of the society. He also advised against using derogatory language for teachers in films and TV shows.

District Collector Prasanthi lauded Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a prime example of how dedication can lead a person to great heights. She praised teaching as a ‘noble profession’, also mentioning Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as an ideal teacher who dedicated his entire life to students. She noted that a teacher’s influence on a student’s life is everlasting and expressed her pride in being the daughter of a teacher.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas, who presided over the event, mentioned that Lalacheruvu ZP High School student Juhitha Guna won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by lifting 96 kg in the 69 kg category. He expressed hope that with proper encouragement, she could win a medal for the country at the Olympics.

MLC Somu Veerraju, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and Joint Collector Y Megh Swaroop also addressed the audience. Rajahmundry RDO R Krishnayak, Kovvur RDO Rani Susmita, Additional SP Subbaraju, Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini, District School Education Officer Kandi Vasudevrao, SAP Director Ravindranath, Urban Range DI B Dileep Kumar, and Rural MEO Tulasi Das participated.