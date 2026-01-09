Nagarkurnool GGH Records 23 Successful Deliveries in 24 Hours

Nagar Kurnool: The District Headquarters Government General Hospital recorded 23 deliveries within a single day, highlighting the efficiency and coordinated efforts of its maternity services.

According to Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. V. Shekhar, a total of 12 normal deliveries and 11 emergency cesarean sections were conducted within a 24-hour period. Pregnant women from various regions received safe and timely maternity care at the hospital.

The successful handling of the high number of deliveries was made possible through the effective coordination of doctors, midwifery nurses, and nursing staff in the maternity wing. Gynecology specialists Dr. Neelima and Dr. Supriya closely supervised the services, while Associate Professors Dr. Soumya and Dr. Kavitha took special initiatives to ensure quality care.

The hospital provides round-the-clock normal and cesarean delivery services. Doctors Dr. Amrin Sharif, Dr. Ganti Shruti, and Dr. Sana Fatima, who were on duty, were specially appreciated for their dedicated services. Additionally, nine specially trained midwifery nurses played a key role in conducting the deliveries.

Special treatment facilities were provided for high-risk pregnancies, including women with high blood pressure, diabetes, and seizure disorders. Cesarean sections were selectively performed for women who had undergone first or second deliveries by cesarean earlier.

On average, the hospital conducts over 400 deliveries every month. After delivery, mothers are safely sent home using 102 ambulance services, while newborns are kept under the supervision of pediatric specialists.

Anesthetists and nursing staff also actively participated in the program. Overall, the medical team’s services received widespread appreciation, with many praising their commitment and professionalism.