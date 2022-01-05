8th Convocation of JNTU-Kakinada on February 11

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju has informed that Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has fixed the convocation function of JNTU on February 11.

At a meeting with JNTU-K Director at the varsity conference hall here on Tuesday, the V-C directed the officials to take steps to make the programme a grand success. He said committees have been constituted for the smooth functioning of the programme and degrees will be awarded to the passed-out batches of 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years. He said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy and AP Higher Education Secretary J Syamala Rao will attend the programme.

Registrar Prof L Sumalatha said PhD awardees, M Tech, M Pharmacy, MCA, MBA, B Tech, B Pharmacy, BBA and MSITs will be honoured with degrees in the presence of the chief guest. Governor Harichandan will present gold medals and endowment prizes to the toppers.