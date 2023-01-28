9 Aadhaar centres set up at ward secretariats

Guntur: The Municipal Corporation has set up Aadhaar centres at nine ward secretariats in Guntur city for the convenience of the people for Aadhaar upgradation.

The centres were set up at ward number 32 secretariat at Kugler Hospital road, ward secretariat number 46 at Lanchester Road, ward secretariat number 74 at Lalpuram Road, NGOs Colony ward secretariat number 95, ward secretariat number 143 at Arundalpet, ward secretariat number 172, Pedapalakaluru, ward secretariat number 196 at Budampadu, ward secretariat number 204 at Reddypalem of Guntur city. EKYC, Aadhaar upgradation, phone number link, change of address work will be done at the above centres from 10 am to 5pm.

GMC Additional Commissioner Roja urged the people to avail the services available at the above ward secretariats for Aadhaar upgradation. On Friday, she visited Aadhaar centre set up at ward number 207 and enquired about the services rendered. She gave suggestions to the employees.