Home  > News > State > Telangana

Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun’s Residence Amid Legal Turmoil

Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun’s Residence Amid Legal Turmoil
Hyderabad: Actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha visited Allu Arjun’s residence on Wednesday amidst the ongoing legal proceedings against the Pushpa star. Reports suggest that the couple refrained from visiting the police station or the court, reportedly at the request of the police, to avoid further commotion.

Chiranjeevi’s visit comes in the wake of Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, which claimed one life and left several others injured. The visit is seen as a gesture of solidarity with Allu Arjun, who is facing serious allegations under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act.

The couple spent some time at Allu Arjun’s residence before leaving the premises. While the details of their discussions remain undisclosed, their presence has garnered attention, highlighting the strong family ties within the Telugu film industry.


