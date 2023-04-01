KADAPA: 9-day Brahmotsavams off to a grand start at Vontimitta
CM Jagan to take part in Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam on April 5 and present silk clothes to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on behalf of the State government
The Garudalwar flag is a symbol of invitation to the deities of all the 14 celestial worlds to descend on the earth to witness the grand mega festival. Garuda Ragam, Garuda Melam, Garuda Talam and Garuda Slokams were recited as per Pancharatra Agama tradition. TTD Joint executive officer Veerabrahmam along with YSR district Joint Collector C M Saikanth Varma inspected the ongoing arrangements at Kalyana Vedika and expressed satisfaction.
Speaking the occasion, he said that the TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavoms and the important days include Hanumantha Vahana Seva on April 3, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5, Rathotsavam on April 6, Chakrasnanam on April 8 and Pushpayagam on April 9. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam on April 5 and present silk clothes to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on behalf of the State government. Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy, trainee Collector Rahul Meena, temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu and others were present.