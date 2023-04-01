KADAPA: 9-day Brahmotsavams off to a grand start at Vontimitta

Sri Ramanavami Navahnika nine-day Brahmotsavams got off to a grand religious start amid Vedic Pundits chanting Veda mantras with Dwajarohanam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of YSR district on Friday. The officiating priest (Kankanabhattar) Ramesh Kumar has performed series of rituals including Garuda Dhwaja procession, Garuda Pratista, Prana Pratista and at Netronmeelangam hoisting of the scared Garuda flag atop the temple pillar flagpost, signaling the beginning of the nine-day festival.





The Garudalwar flag is a symbol of invitation to the deities of all the 14 celestial worlds to descend on the earth to witness the grand mega festival. Garuda Ragam, Garuda Melam, Garuda Talam and Garuda Slokams were recited as per Pancharatra Agama tradition. TTD Joint executive officer Veerabrahmam along with YSR district Joint Collector C M Saikanth Varma inspected the ongoing arrangements at Kalyana Vedika and expressed satisfaction.





Speaking the occasion, he said that the TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavoms and the important days include Hanumantha Vahana Seva on April 3, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5, Rathotsavam on April 6, Chakrasnanam on April 8 and Pushpayagam on April 9. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam on April 5 and present silk clothes to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on behalf of the State government. Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy, trainee Collector Rahul Meena, temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu and others were present.











