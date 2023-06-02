Live
9 years of Modi govt: Sunil Deodhar campaigns in EG dist
Rajamahendravaram: BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar toured Rajahmundry rural mandal on Thursday as part of the campaign over Prime Minister...
Rajamahendravaram: BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar toured Rajahmundry rural mandal on Thursday as part of the campaign over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years of good governance. A meeting was held with the dignitaries and party leaders at the residence of party district vice-president Karuturi Srinivasa Rao in Hukumpet.
Addressing the meeting, Sunil Deodhar called upon the activists to pay special attention to ensure that the campaign on Modi’s nine years of good governance reaches every house. In the last nine years, Modi has achieved many wonderful achievements with the combination of welfare and development, he stated.
BJP State general secretary V Surya Narayana Raju, vice-president R Sridevi, district president Duttu, State Mahila Morcha general secretary S Lakshmi Prasanna, vice-president P Lakshmi Santoshi, working committee member V Uma Maheswari, Kisan Morcha State working committee members K Venkateswara Rao, K Sathya Sairam, Akula Sridhar, Yanapu Yesu and others attended the meeting.