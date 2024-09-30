90% flood victims received compensation: Collector

Vijayawada: The NTR district collector Dr G Srijana stated on Sundaythat there would be no programme on Monday in which the Chief Minister would participate to distribute compensation to the flood victims, contrary to what was circulated on social media.

She clarified that every family which suffered loss due to the floods would receive government help. She mentioned that 90 per cent of the flood victims have already received financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts.

However, the remaining 10 per cent are facing issues with their bank accounts, resulting in the delay of the compensation distribution.

As of now, Rs 16,047 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 75,427 families affected by the floods. Collector explained that there are problems with the bank accounts of 4,315 families. She also mentioned that 8,000 more families would receive financial help through DBT on Monday.

Additionally, 3,149 persons received financial help for their three-wheeler vehicles, 30,722 for two-wheeler vehicles, and 431 for hawking carts.

Collector assured the public that efforts are being made to resolve the bank account issues. She suggested that people immediately link their bank accounts with Aadhaar by contacting the respective banks. Once the bank account issues are resolved, the benefit amount would be deposited by Monday evening.