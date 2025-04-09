900 car engines disappear from Kia plant

Penukonda (Sri Sathyasai district): A major incident of car engine theft has come to light at the Kia Motors plant located in here. The matter surfaced belatedly, after the company reported the disappearance of approximately 900 car engines.

According to reports, Kia management filed an official complaint with the police on March 19, stating that the engines were untraceable. Initially, Kia officials had requested the police to begin an investigation without lodging a formal complaint, but the police declined and insisted that an FIR was mandatory to initiate any probe.

Following this, Kia representatives submitted a written complaint, prompting the police to begin their investigation.

Senior police officials have since formed a special investigation team to look into the matter. The Kia factory sources car parts from multiple locations, with car engines specifically being transported from Tamil Nadu. Police are currently exploring multiple angles, including whether the theft occurred in transit or after the engines reached the Kia facility. Sources suggest that the investigation is nearing completion, and police are expected to hold a press conference soon to share further details.