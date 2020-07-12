91 TTD employees tested positive for coronavirus, says EO Anil Kumar Singhal

Andhra Pradesh: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal spoke to the media as part of 'Dial Your EO' event held on Sunday. He asserted that after allowing devotees for darshans from June 10 more than 10,000 people visited the temple every day. He made clear that no one has been infected with coronavirus at Kalyanakattu.

"We had conducted tests to as many as 634 devotees and none have been confirmed positive but a total of 91 TTD personnel were diagnosed with the virus among the 1704 tests conducted at Alipiri and 1,865 at Tirumala, " EO said. He also said that they has decided to release a white paper on the temple assets and clarified that tenders are being held for the establishment of Brahmotsavala this year where a decision on the festival will be taken depending on the circumstances at that time.

A total of 1,64,742 visitors booked tickets online from June 11 to July 10, he said. However, 30 per cent of those who booked tickets went unnoticed. A total of 2,50,176 devotees visited the month, including 85,434 through current booking. He said that as many as, 11,000 out of 90,716 people who took tickets through current booking didn't turn up. He revealed that the TTD amassed Rs. 16.73 crores and 20 biscuits of 100 grams each gold in the last month while it has acquired Rs. 13,76 lakh from laddus.