92 students selected at PACE pool campus drive

Ongole (Prakasam District): 92 students were selected for voice and non–voice executive posts at pool campus drive conducted by [24]7.ai at PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences here on Monday. Offer letters were given to all the selected students.

More than 394 students of the various colleges attended the written test, group discussion and face interview.

College Secretary Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean (Training and Placements) K Roopa, Dean (Students Affairs) Dr R Veeranjaneyulu and all the Heads of Departments congratulated the selected students on their successful Placement.