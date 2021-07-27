93,000 vaccinated during special drive in Guntur

Guntur : Second dose of Covishield was administered to 93,000 persons above 45 years of age at 190 centres in the district on Monday.

The vaccine was administered to college lecturers, school teachers and professors working in the government and private education institutions, health workers, mothers of below five years age children, employees working in the public health department. District Collector Vivek Yadav conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate on the vaccination drive.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that at present the vaccine stock is available to administer it to 1.4lakh persons. He urged the people to take vaccine and clean the hands frequently and wear the masks to check spread of Covid-19.

He instructed the officials to impose penalty on those who did not wear the masks. Later, he released pamphlets explaining importance of mask. Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, Anupama Anjali and others were present.

Meanwhile, the district administration and GMC officials conducted the awareness programmes on Covid-19 and precautionary measures like wearing of masks, frequent cleaning of hands with sanitizer to check spread of the virus. They set up flexis and using the social media to create awareness.

Similarly, the first dose of Covidshiled vaccine was administered to the above 45years of age people. Following instructions of the district administration and GMC, the shop owners have set up 'No mask-no sale' boards at the shops.