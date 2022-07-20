94 cartons of liquor in tetra packs smuggled from TS seized

Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized huge quantities of liquor filled tetra packets at Panchalingala border check-post on Tuesday.

Circle Inspector M Manjula told The Hans India that following the orders of Additional Superintendent of Police and under the supervision of Additional Excise Superintendent (AES) Rajasekhar Goud, the vehicles entering into Andhra Pradesh from the adjacent Telangana State were being thoroughly checked at Panchalingala border check-post. The staff engaged at the check-post while inspecting the vehicles, have stopped two cars which were heading towards Anantapur from Telangana. The drivers instead of stopping tried to escape, she said.

However, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar Naik, DTF Sub-Inspector Swaminathan and other staff chased the cars and caught them after a kilometre. The drivers left the cars and took to their heels. The staff brought the cars back to the check-post and checked them. The staff was taken aback on detecting 94 cartoons filled with tetra pack of 'Original Choice' liquor. The entire quantities of cartoon boxes have been seized and a case has been filed under relevant sections. The seized cartoons along with the cars have been handed over to the SEB police station for initiating further action, added Manjula. Staff members Ansar and Karunakar also participated in the vehicle checking.