94,263 cases cleared across AP in Lok Adalat

Nelapadu (Guntur dist): A total of 380 Lok Adalat benches were constituted across the state which settled 94,263 cases, including 87,805 pending cases and 6,458 pre-litigation cases in various districts in addition to the 451 cases settled in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh alone, said M Babitha, secretary of State Legal Services Authority.

A total amount of Rs 93.07 crore is the settlement amount in the cases settled before the National Lok Adalat, she said in a statement on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat held at the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Saturday with Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Misha in the chair solved 451 cases which had been pending in the High Court. Out of the solved cases, Rs 3.34 crore has been handed over to the litigants.

Three benches were formed at the High Court as part of the National Lok Adalat with chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee Justice Sesha Sai in the first bench, Justice B Krishna Mohan in the second bench and Justice K Suresh Reddy in the third bench. Advocates T S Rayalu, K V Durga Divakar, and Kolusu Ravi Kiran were the members of the benches.

With the whole-hearted support of advocates, active participation of the public, officials of the stakeholder departments, and the court staff the National Lok Adalat was a grand success, Babitha said. The State Legal Services Authority expresses profound thanks to one and all for their efforts, continued support and active participation, she added.