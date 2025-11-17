95 PEC students selected in campus drive

Kandukuru (Prakasam district): Prakasam Engineering College achieved a remarkable placement milestone this academic year with 95 of its final-year students securing job offers from Wipro during the on-campus recruitment drive held on November 14. The students received their official offer letters confirming their selection, marking a significant accomplishment for the institution.

Candidates from multiple departments—including Computer Science and Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Electronics & Communication Engineering—cleared all stages of Wipro’s rigorous recruitment process. To commemorate the achievement, the college organised a felicitation ceremony on campus, where students and faculty gathered to celebrate the success.

Speaking on the occasion, College Correspondent Dr Kancharla Vijay Srinivas expressed immense pride in the students’ accomplishment and emphasised the college’s continued commitment to providing quality education and career readiness.

He added that the consistent growth in placements reflects the college’s focus on academic excellence, skill development, and strong industry partnerships. The management reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring evenmore promising opportunities for students in the coming years.