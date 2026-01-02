Big Fastag Relief! KYV scrapped for car users from Feb 1

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that, starting February 1, the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for new FASTag issuances for cars will be discontinued.

This decision aims to enhance public convenience and alleviate the post-activation difficulties faced by users of cars, jeeps, and vans. According to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this reform will significantly benefit many road users who have faced delays and inconveniences due to KYV requirements, even when they possess valid vehicle documents.

Existing FASTags issued to cars will not require KYV as a standard procedure unless specific complaints arise, such as issues with loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In cases without complaints, existing car FASTags will be exempt from the KYV requirement.