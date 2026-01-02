India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

New Delhi/Islamabad: India and Pakistan have exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels, simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, and which came into force on January 27, 1991, provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities covered under the pact on January 1 every year, the MEA said.