9,508 houses will be built at Perecherla: Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju

Guntur : Housing Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju on Wednesday said that the government will construct 9,508 houses at YSR Jagananna Colony in Perecherla of Guntur district.

He along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Joint collector Anupama Anjali, Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu reviewed the progress of house construction with officials.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the officials will take steps to sanction loans to the SHG women who are the housing beneficiaries in the colony.

The Minister said that this mega venture is biggest housing colony in the State. The government has taken steps to construct 18,090 flats, he said, added that during the first phase 9,508 houses will be constructed. He said that they have dug the borewells at a cost of Rs 5.41 crore and power facility would be provided at a cost of Rs1.5 crore.

Raju said that the first phase houses would be registered in the names of the beneficiaries and added that they are providing infrastructure at the colony to meet needs of the one lakh population.

Initially internal roads will be developed and side drains will be constructed. He assured that they will complete construction of houses by next March and hand over the same to the beneficiaries.

He further added that they would provide drinking water facility and fibre net facility to the houses in the colony and urged the beneficiaries to check quality of construction of the houses.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita recalled that the government gave house sites to 31lakhs beneficiaries and complete the construction of 15-lakh houses by next March in the State. She condemned the rumours that the government is taking back the house site pattas.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, officials of various government departments were present.