98 ancient coins unearthed at Chanugondla

Dhone (Nandyal): Ancient treasure weighing 24.66 kgs of 98 small and big coins unearthed while the NREGS labour were doing earth work at Chanugondla village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Dhone tahsildar Y Narendranath Reddy said the labour working at Chanugondla village detected a pot in which the ancient treasure (lead metal) was found. There were around 98 coins of small and big were found.

Labourers Adi Murthy, Narasimhulu and 15 other members all belonging to one family, have taken the coins to their houses without handing over them to the supervisor. However, the news spread like wildfire in the mandal. Upon receiving information, the revenue department officials went to the village on Wednesday and enquired about the villagers.

The villagers handed over 3.66 kg coins on Wednesday, said the Tahsildar.

He said the revenue officials along with the police personnel visited the village on Thursday and recovered 21 kg coins from the family members. The total weight of recovered coins was 24.66 kgs.

Some coins have been sent to laboratory for testing. After the report arrives, the entire treasure would be handed over to the district collector, added tahsildar Y Narendranath Reddy.