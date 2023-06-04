981 candidates attend exams in Vijayawada

Vijayawada : As many as 981 aspirants appeared in the APPSC Group-1 Mains examination in Vijayawada.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination commenced across the state and the exam was conducted from morning 10 am to 1pm.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao inspected examination centres in KBN College and Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Engineering College on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that examination was conducted peacefully and added that 981 aspirants attended the exam out of 1,307 allotted aspirants in the Vijayawada centres.

326 students were absent for the exam. The collector further informed that they appointed three liaisoning officers to oversee exams.

On the other hand, the APPSC operated a command control room with CCTV footage for all respective centres across the state. The Command Control Room has been set up at APPSC office in Vijayawada.