98,286 houses sanctioned for Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said that the government is committed to provide housing accommodation for every eligible family in the state.

Participating in stone laying ceremony for housing scheme at Gotlam village of Bondpalli mandal, she said that 98,286 houses were sanctioned by the government to the district and spent Rs 277.44 crore to purchase and develop the lands into plots.

She added 928 layouts were developed to distribute to eligible persons in the district. 45,752 houses were already constructed under TIDCO scheme. Around Rs 1,917 crore would be spent to complete the construction of the houses in the 52,534 plots. All the basic amenities would be provided in the colonies.

The government would sanction Rs1.8 lakh to every house and the works would be completed by June 2022. Collector M Harijawaharlal said that every poor family would own a house under the scheme. MP B Chandradekhar, MLAs and other officials were present.