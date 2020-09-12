9,901 new Coronavirus cases push Andhra Pradesh's tally to 5.57 lakh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 5.57 lakh, health officials said on Saturday.

"As many as 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus," the officials said.

Three districts have reported more than 1,000 cases, East Godavari (1,398), Prakasam (1,146) and West Godavari (1,069).

Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 932 infections, followed by Kadapa (792), Nellore (711) and Visakhapatnam (584).

Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities declined to 67 in the past 24 hours, even as the statewide toll rose to 4,846, inching towards the 5,000 mark.

However, on a positive note, 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 4.57 lakh.

Of the 5.57 lakh cases, total active cases stand at 95,733.



