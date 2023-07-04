A 23 year old Machilipatnam youth accidentally died in Canada

Live
MACHILIPATNAM: A 23 -year old youth from Machilipatnam accidently died when he went out to Silver falls in Canada along with his friends for sightseeing.
Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar of Chintagunta Palem of Machilipatnam has been in Canada for the past two years. He went there in 2021 to study MS and was studying at Lakehead University.
His father Polukonda SrinvasaRao is an employee in the Treasury department. Mother is running a small beauty parlour in Machilipatnam. According to the information, Lenin Naga Kumar accidently fell in the Silver fall and died on Monday.
After knowing the incident, Machilipatnam MP V Balasoury conveyed this matter to foreign affairs minister Jaya Shankar and Indian HighCommissioner Sanjay Varma (Ottava) and urged to take necessary steps to move the deceased person's body to Machilipatnam.