A bold campaign in public interest

I congratulate 'The Hans India' for taking up the bold and much-needed campaign for linking Aadhaar with liquor sales. It helps in tracking the volume of liquor sales and identify the section of population that is consuming liquor, addicts and habitual boozers.

I had been reading the views expressed on the issue in the paper, but I have my own doubts if the governments will appreciate the idea of Aadhaar linkage to liquor sales as they survive on liquor revenue. They will surely not do anything that will antagonise boozers nor regulate liquor consumption.

They will also not do anything to stigmatise boozers nor will they act against government welfare beneficiaries who are spending considerable amount of their earnings on booze, as it will have political ramifications.

— Krapa Vijay, farmer & social worker, Anantapur