A case filed against Nutan Naidu over Rs.12 crore fraud under pretext of providing jobs

Tollywood director Nutan Naidu who is facing charges in the Dalit youth's head to ensure case, which has caused a stir across the state. While several cases have already come out against him yet another fraud has come to light recently.

A case has been registered at the Maharani Peta police station alleging that Nutan Naidu had collected Rs. 12 crore in the name of employment. The complaint alleges that he had charged Rs. 12 crore for giving a job to a regional director at SBI. Responding to this, Visakhapatnam DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that an in-depth inquiry will be held into the complaint. The DCP said he would be taken into custody again if necessary.

Meanwhile, cases have also been registered against Kancharapalem, Gopalapatnam, and Gajuwaka police stations for posing himself as former CMO official PV Ramesh. It is learnt that Srikanth, a Dalit youth who had stopped working at Nutan Naidu's house, was called home on the pretext that cell phone was gone and tonsured.

Seven people, including the Nutan's wife, were arrested within 24 hours of the case being registered in connection with the incident. The selfie videos took by the accused over the atrocities committed against Srikanth has gone viral.