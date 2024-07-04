A committed party leader

Tirupati : Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad aka Nani is one of the strong leaders for TDP in the erstwhile Chittoor district. He is a trusted party worker and considered a close associate of party national general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Born in Pulivarthivari Palle of Chandragiri constituency, he started his political journey by travelling along with former MP DK Adikesavulu and former MLA AS Manohar and established his capacities in leadership besides taking up his contract works. The party recognised him and offered several positions.

Nani served as TDP erstwhile Chittoor district president and after the reorganisation of districts he worked as new Chittoor district president also. His aspirations to contest in Assembly elections were fulfilled in 2019 as TDP leadership chose him as its candidate for Chandragiri constituency.

Facing YSRCP’s Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in that election, he ended up with a defeat by a margin of nearly 41,000 votes. But Nani never gave up and worked hard with a bid to become MLA at any cost. He even undertook padayatra in the constituency and also took part in Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra.

After the defeat, Nani made his presence more at the field level and maintained close relations with the people. He believed strongly that victory would not go away from him this time despite the distribution of many freebies by Chevireddy.

With his grit and confidence, besides the strong anti-establishment vote, Nani emerged victorious by defeating Bhaskar Reddy’s son Mohith Reddy by nearly 44,000 votes and entered the Assembly for the first time thereby ending the dominance of Chevireddy family in the constituency.

Now he wants to develop the constituency on all fronts and there will be a peaceful atmosphere without any vindictive attitude towards anyone.