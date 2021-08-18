A Complete Newspaper

THE HANS INDIA daily newspaper gets attention of the readers in a short span by covering all areas. In this newspaper, importance is given to local problems and events than any other newspaper in English.

Even during the Covid pandemic, HANS appears at the stalls every day in early hours.

It covers all areas like regular news, analysis on various issues through edit page, discussing issues in business sector etc.

All items are available in the HANS what an average reader wants from an English newspaper.

I wish the HANS to success in future.

Aguru Uma Maheswara Rao, Senior Advocate, Srikakulam