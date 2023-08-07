A death trap laid to get rid of family members, 13-year-old survives

A 13-year-old girl who was stranded near a lake and the clinging onto the piper to avoid drowning acted swiftly and saved her life.



According to the sources, Puppala Suhasini (36) of Tadepalli, Guntur district separated from her husband due to differences. Lives with daughter Keerthan(13) while doing labour. During this process, her acquaintance with Ulava Suresh, a Prakasam District Darshi, led to cohabitation. One year old Jersey was born to them. Recently, due to differences between the two, he devised a plan to get rid of them.

He left Rajamahendravaram with the three in the car on Saturday evening believing that they would buy new clothes. He was taken to Gautami Old Bridge in Ravulapalem at 4 am on Sunday morning after roaming around in different places throughout the night. He convinced them to take a selfie there and brought them down. Then he took them to the railing and pushed them all down at once.

While Suhasini fell into the River, Keertana got caught in the cable pipe of the bridge. Holding it tightly with hands. Screamed to be saved. But, in that darkness, her cries were mixed in the air. Darkness around, no crowd. But she was not afraid. During this process, she remembered that she had a cell phone in her pocket.

Holding the pipe tightly with one hand and taking it out with the other hand, she called the police control room number 100. Ravulapalem police immediately reached the spot and rescued the girl who was hanging from the pipe.

The police were surprised to know that while hanging on the pipe in pitch darkness for almost half an hour, she picked up the phone with her other hand and called the police. The girl's bravery was lauded. The police have started a search for her mother and younger sister who went missing in the Godavari river. A hunt has started for the accused Suresh.