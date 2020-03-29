A diabetic 65 year old patient recovered from COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two new COVID19 positive cases of local transmission reported on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. The two patients have contact history with virus affected patient, who returned from Birmingham to India on 17.03.2020, informed the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department in its bulletin. Both the new cases are from Visakhapatnam.

A total of 102 samples have been tested on Sunday out of which all 102 proved

negative and 2 are positive.

A 65 old male recovered from the disease, who has travel history from Medina. He was admitted with symptoms in TBCD Hospital, Visakhapatnam on 17th March 2020. He was tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was a known hypertensive and diabetic. A team of Doctors under the supervision of Dr. Vijaykumar, Superintendent, Dr. Ayyappa, Nodal Officer, Dr. Vijay Babu, staff nurses and paramedical staff have provided excellent care and the patient has responded well to the treatment. The health of the patient is very stable now. The patient was tested negative twice for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered cases reached to two. The other patient EA's in Nellore.