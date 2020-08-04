A fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at Vijayasri Pharma Company at Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram, on Tuesday. Workers ran for safety as soon they saw fumes coming out of the company. Two motorcycles went up in flames as they were parked close to the plant.

Luckily, a major accident was averted as there was a fire engine stationed near the premises. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

The complete details of the incident are yet to arrive