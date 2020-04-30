A fire breaks out at Sriharikota Space Centre in Nellore, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sriharikota SHAR (Satish Dhawan space station) in Nellore district. The electric panel rooms were set ablaze after a fire broke out on Wednesday. The firefighters, who were immediately informed brought down the fire. Officials suspect the flames were caused by a technical flaw in the UPS and the full details of the incident are yet to be known.

The fire was reported at the SPP unit, which manufactures solid fuel motors in SHAR. The rooms of the two electrical panels were lit. Grinding of ammonium perchloride in the APGD-3 building at SPP. The crew turned on the panels at about 10 pm on Wednesday. However, fire safety officials immediately brought down the fire to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the complex.

The authorities of the Space Centre ordered an inquiry into how the fire started and who was responsible for it.