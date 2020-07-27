A huge fire broke out at a container yard in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out on Monday at container corporation yard at Gateway East India Private Limited at Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam city. The fire started from a container in the yard near Visakhapatnam Airport and soon erupted on a large scale.

The fire engines, however, were completely brought under control with the quick arrival there. Everyone felt that there was a risk of further spread of fires in the context of the various chemical reserves in the containers in this yard near Visakhapatnam Airport.

But locals and firefighters arrived at the container yard where the situation was brought under control. Heavy smoke followed by huge flames emanated from the yard. However, no casualty was reported.

The cause for the accident and the value of the material damaged are yet to be ascertained.