Salesforce takes up CSR activity

Hyderabad: Salesforce, an AI-backed CRM firm, on Thursday announced its partnership with the Malligavad Foundation, an environmental NGO, to restore the Regula Kunta lake in Hyderabad. Anand Malligavad, founder of the Foundation and popularly known as the Lake Man of India, is spearheading the project, spread across 17 acres of land.
In 2022, Salesforce added climate justice to its India CSR strategy, and sanctioned a grant to the Malligavad Foundation under nature and ecosystem restoration. Sanket Atal, Managing Director – Operations, Salesforce India, said: “Today, both businesses and individuals understand that the planet is a key stakeholder. Partnering with organisations like the Malligavad Foundation and Youth of India Foundation signifies a key step towards driving positive change. Supported by our India CSR grant, this project reaffirms our commitment to climate justice."