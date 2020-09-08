A major setback to TDP as its former ZPTC Rama Rao joins YSRCP in Prakasam district

The Telugu Desam Party had faced a backlash in Santhamaguluru Mandal with Chinta Rama Rao, a TDP leader and former ZPTC member from Vellalacheruvu village in Addanki constituency in Prakasam who has been a follower of local MLA Gottipati Ravikumar for the past few years, joined the YSRCP on Monday. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Vijayawada welcomed YSRCP constituency in-charge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya and former MLA Bachina Chenchugarataiah along with about 400 families belonging to his community.



Rama Rao said that he was attracted to the welfare schemes and development programs implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and was joining the YSRCP. He said that he would do his best to strengthen the party. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Balineni said that it was commendable that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule had attracted people from all walks of life as well as opposition party leaders to join the YSRCP. Later, Chinta Rama Rao along with his community members honoured Krishna Chaitanya and Garataiah with garlands.

Rama Rao was accompanied by former chairman of the market yard Bollineni Rama Krishna, Ootla Nageswara Rao, Chinta Sridhar, Rammohan Rao, Pamidi Koteshwara Rao, Bodupalli Malleshwari, state BC leaders Ballipalli Kondalu, Lakshma Reddy Koteshwara Rao, and other leaders and activists.