A milder version of Jallikattu sport begins at Rangampet village in Chittoor

The traditional bull-taming sport of Jallikattu has begun at Rangampetta in Chittoor district on Thursday. A large number of people from surrounding villages flocked to watch this traditional sport. The streets of the city were overcrowded. Young people are enthusiastic about taming the bulls as part of the sport.

The bull-taming sport, which is also popularly known as Jallikattu is organised every year as part of Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially in Kuppam. Despite the ban on Jallikattu, the majority of villages in Kuppam and other parts of Chittoor district have been observing the bull-taming event on the occasion of Sankranti.

As part of the sport, a bull will be released into a group of participants while the contestants need to grab the large hump on the bull's back with both their arms and hold on as long as they can. And the one who holds it till last will be declared the winner.