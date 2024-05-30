A milestone in robotic knee replacement surgeries

Visakhapatnam: Incorporatinga robotic arm, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam completed 25 robotic knee replacement surgeries.

Led by V Ravi Chandra along with Dr Raghu Yelavarthi, the feat is said to be one of the milestones achieved by the hospital.

The team demonstrated that robotic-assisted surgeries offer superior precision, faster recovery and better patient outcomes. With operative times averaging around 75 minutes, comparable to traditional methods, the team showed that the learning curve for this technology is minimal, making robotic assistance a valuable asset for orthopaedic surgeons. “We have become one of the fastest teams to reach this milestone. Compared to traditional methods, our operative times averaging around 78 minutes witnessed significant improvement within the first few surgeries itself,” observed Dr Ravi Chandra.