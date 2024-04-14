  • Menu
A person throws stone at Pawan Kalyan in Varahi Yatra in Tenali

Tenali ( Guntur Dt): A person threw a stone at JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan during his 'Varahi Yatra' at the helipad before starting the election campaign...

Tenali ( Guntur Dt): A person threw a stone at JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan during his 'Varahi Yatra' at the helipad before starting the election campaign at Tenali on Sunday. The stone failed to hit Pawan Kalyan and fell at a distance. JSP activists caught the person and handed him over to the police. This incident created sensation.

