A rapid rise in flood level at Cotton Barrage

Rajamahendravarm (East Godavari District): At Dowleswaram barrage, Godavari flood is increasing from 7 am on Thursday morning.

The flood level of Godavari, which was limited to 15.10 to 15.20 feet for 24 hours from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, is increasing hourly after that.

The gauge level (flood level) reached 15.70 feet by 1 PM on Thursday. Officials estimate that the flood of Godavari may continue to increase till night.