A reticent homemaker turns into a successful farmer!

Tirupati: In a world where traditional gender roles often define professions, K Mamatha stands as an inspiring exception. A young woman who accidentally became a farmer has, within a few years, transformed her venture into a profitable enterprise, proving that innovation and determination can turn challenges into opportunities.

A computer science graduate, 32-year-old Mamatha had initially envisioned a career in the tech industry. However, after her marriage, she settled into life as a homemaker, dedicating herself to caring for her husband, G Chandra Sekhar, and their two daughters in the small village of Gobbillamitta, near Chittoor district headquarters.

Her husband, a small-scale farmer, struggled to sustain the family with the meager income from traditional farming. Witnessing his hardships, Mamatha decided to step in and support him by actively participating in farming on their four-acre land. Mamatha soon realized that conventional farming methods, which focused on water-intensive crops like paddy and sugarcane, were not yielding sufficient profits. Determined to make a change, she sought guidance from the Rural Agricultural Science Society’s Krishi Vignan Kendra (RASS KVK). With their expertise, she explored alternatives, less water-consuming, and short-duration crops, setting the stage for a revolutionary transformation in their farm.

Speaking to Hans India, Mamatha said, “Initially, I started with vegetable cultivation on a small portion of our land. Encouraged by the consistent demand, I expanded to floriculture as well. Eventually, we dedicated our entire four acres to horticulture.”

Her association with KVK provided her with essential training in modern agricultural techniques, cost-effective farming methods, high-yield seed varieties, and efficient crop management. These insights not only improved their earnings but also helped reduce overall farming expenses. “Now, I am a full-time farmer, while my husband focuses on marketing our produce,” she said with pride.

Mamatha’s success has inspired other women in her community to explore agriculture as a viable profession. As a member of the Women Farmers Committee, she actively guides and supports other women farmers with the help of KVK. Her contributions have made her a role model for many aspiring women entrepreneurs in agriculture.

Understanding the challenges of middlemen in agricultural trade, Mamatha and her husband adopted a direct-to-market approach. They sell their produce at weekly markets in Kalava Kunta near Penumuru and, occasionally, in Tirupati, where they fetch better prices. Additionally, they supply flowers directly to event organizers for decoration purposes, maximizing their earnings.

They also collaborate with a relative in Penumuru, a flower merchant, to ensure direct marketing of their products, further eliminating the need for wholesale traders and middlemen.

Dr Srinivasulu, Chief Scientist at KVK, lauded Mamatha’s journey from a reticent homemaker to a successful farmer. “Mamatha is a shining example of how diversification and modern agricultural techniques can make farming profitable,” he said.

As Mamatha continues to grow her farming business, her story stands as a testament to resilience, innovation, and the power of determination. Her journey is not just about agricultural success—it’s about breaking barriers and proving that with the right mindset, women can redefine roles and excel in any field.