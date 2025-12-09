Odisha Assembly session ends ahead of schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned sine die, 18 days ahead of its scheduled end on December 31. Speaker Surama Padhy announced that the House was adjourned sine die after government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a motion in this regard, stating that no major official business was left.

Earlier, the session was scheduled to function for 29 sittings, but it ended after 11 working days. The Winter Session was significant as President Droupadi Murmu addressed the members on the opening day on November 27. She was the first President to address the Odisha Assembly.

During the 11 working days, the House approved the Supplementary Budget of Rs 17,440 crore. Apart from the Odisha Appropriation Bill, the House also passed six other Bills, including those related to the enhancement of the pension of ex-members and salaries of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers and MLAs.