A series of celestial events will mark mega fete

Tirumala: Among the 450-odd festivals that are being observed in Tirumala every year, the annual Brahmotsavams is considered to be the most important festival as it highlights the celestial grandeur of the Universal Supreme Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in all His spiritual splendour and divine charm.

Brahmotsavams-related rituals begin with Aalaya Sudhi, traditional cleaning of the shrine as per Vaikhanasa Agama norms followed by Mritsangrahanam, the process of collecting the soil, before the commencement of the annual Brahmotsavams

Hoisting of Garuda Dhwaja, (a holy flag with the image of Garuda on temple mast) signalling the commencement of the nine-day mega religious festival will be held on the first day as it is believed that Garuda invites the deities of all the worlds to take part in the annual Brahmotsavams.

The main part of the utsavam is the Vahana sevas in which the deities will be taken atop tastefully decorated Vahanams in a colourful procession in four Mada streets around the shrine feasting the eyes of the devotees gather in big numbers to witness the spectacle.

During this nine-day festival, Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Sri Venkateswara, takes ride on 16 different celestial carriers, Vahanams, (including two chariots) and bless the devotees. After the procession, temple court (Koluvu) will be held daily while the 'Snapana Thirumanjanam', celestial bath to the deities, will also be performed to the processional deities with aromatic ingredients in Ranganayakula Mandapam and this ritual is believed to be the 'stress buster' to the deities during hectic activity during the fete.

On the last day, Choornabhishekam, bathing the Lord and his Consorts after smearing them with sandalwood paste will be conducted before Chakrasnanam to the deities Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhudevi which will be held on the banks of the holy Pushkarini (temple tank) marking the completion of the 9-day Utsavams.

Another ritual observed on the last day of Brahmotsavams was 'Devatodwasanam' seeing off the Gods returning back to Devalokam. Lord Brahma is praised for organising the utsavam and He is honoured by the temple priests and officials in a traditional manner by reciting slokas.

The Garuda flag which was hoisted on the temple pillar on the first day of the annual Brahmotsavams, is lowered marking the successful completion of the nine-day religious festival, later in the evening on the last day of the fete.