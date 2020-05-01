A sigh of relief for YSRCP government as 96.17 per cent of parents says aye to English medium in AP

In a sigh of relief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has got a clear mandate from the parents of the students over the introduction of English Medium in Public Schools. In the survey held, 96.17% of parents across the state agreed to introduce English medium. They gave their assent to the government in written. The government has expressed its desire to teach English medium for the future of their children ever since it has come to power.

As per the High Court's ruling, the government has sought feedback from parents seeking to find out the view of parents over the medium of instruction to be implemented in the public schools from the year 2020 to 21. The government has given three options to the parents to cast it option. Of these, the first option English Medium, as much as 96.17 percentage of people have given the nod. The second option Telugu has got 3.05 per cent of votes and the third option Telugu medium aspirants and others has got 0.78 percent.

There are 17,87,035 students studying in 1st to 5th grade. Most parents have reportedly saying aye to the English medium, which will report to the High Court.The decision has been made to introduce English Medium in government-run schools across the state and the government has brought two GO's in this connection. However, the High Court has dismissed the GO's and asked the government to take the referendum from the people to chose the medium of instruction. In this view, the government has collected views from the parents.

On the other hand, the opposition has come hard at the government for holding referendum from the public over the introduction of English medium in government-run schools.