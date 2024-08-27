A statue of YSR gets demolished

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders took to the streets to vent out their concern as a group of miscreants demolished a statue of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The dharna took place at the 14th ward on Tuesday as the incident prompted the YSRCP leaders to protest at the venue.

Raising slogans and wielding the party flags, they criticised that it was the handy work of the alliance government which is encouraging 'revenge politics' in AP.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Visakhapatnam is no longer a peaceful city as it used to be earlier. "As soon as the alliance government came to power, safety and security went for a toss,'' he lamented.